Paul George has proven time and time again that he has a bit of a nerdier side thanks to the PlayStation and NASA versions of his popular signature shoe with Nike. The newest member of the Los Angeles Clippers will be teaming up with NASA once again for the Nike PG 3 "NASA 50th" which is supposed to be a nod to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

What's interesting about this sneaker is that it is entirely made of reflective silver materials which create an interesting glow when put in the dark. This is a very loud colorway of the shoe but certainly matches the aesthetics of space and everything that comes with space exploration. The back heel also features NASA patches which brings the whole theme together.

According to Sole Collector, this sneaker will be coming out on Saturday, July 20th for $120 USD.

