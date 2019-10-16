Kevin Durant and Nike have partnered with YouTube for an exclusive KD12 colorway which is set to release next weekend as part of Nike Basketball's celebration of the NBA's new season.

Fittingly enough, Durant took to YouTube to unbox the special edition sneakers, as seen in the video embedded below.

The kicks are highlighted by red YouTube-inspired detailing throughout, including the laces, Swoosh and a glossy finish on the midsole. Additionally, the KD12s feature a swarm of video player icons running down the length of the tongue and heel, with "YouTube" and "Kevin Durant" text on the tongue and search bar inspired insoles to round out the look.

Priced at $150, you can catch the Nike KD12 "YouTube" at Nike retailers on Saturday, October 26, just one day after KD's Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks at Barclay's Center.

