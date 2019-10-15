Kyrie Irving and Nike teamed up for a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants sneaker collection in August, featuring five different sneakers inspired by different characters from the show. The colorful kicks quickly sold out, but Nike apparently has some more sizes in the vault.

The SpongeBob x Kyrie pack will be up for grabs again tomorrow, October 15, exclusively via Nike at 10am ET. The Kyrie 5s will retail for $130, while the Kyrie Low 2s check in at $110.

Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob/Nike

The kicks are inspired by SpongeBob, his sidekick Patrick Starr, his grumpy neighbor, Squidward, the energetic, astronaut squirrel Sandy Cheeks, and the boss of the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs.

The SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward colorways all come to life in the shape of the Nike Kyrie 5, while Sandy's and Mr. Krab's colorways adorn the Nike Kyrie Low 2. Each of the Kyrie 5s come equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font.

In addition to the five sneakers that'll re-release on Tuesday, there's a Pineapple House colorway of the Kyrie 5 releasing later this month. Click here for more details on that.

Nike Kyrie 5 SpongeBob/Nike

Nike Kyrie 5 Patrick/Nike

Nike Kyrie 5 Squidward/Nike

Nike Kyrie Low 2 Sandy/Nike

Nike Kyrie Low 2 Mr. Krabs/Nike