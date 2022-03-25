mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nigo Drops "I Know NIGO" Ft. Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, Pusha T, Pop Smoke, & Tyler The Creator

Erika Marie
March 25, 2022 01:11
CoverCover

The list of features is stacked from beginning to end.


This New Music Friday has already been a doozy with new albums from artists like Latto and Denzel Curry, but Nigo is turning things up with his anticipated project, I Know NIGO. This has been a record that Hip Hop has been waiting for as Nigo has been sharing new singles from one week to the next. The fashion and music icon co-executive produced I Know NIGO with the help of his longtime friend Pharrell Williams, and its release arrives 16 years after Nigo's last album.

I Know NIGO is stacked from the first track to the last with rappers who most of the industry could only beg to collaborate with. Features include A$AP Rocky (2x), A$AP Ferg, Clipse, Pharrell (2x), Gunna, Kid Cudi, Pusha T,Lil Uzi Vert, Teriyaki Boyz, a posthumous look from Pop Smoke, and a double appearance from Tyler, The Creator.

Stream I Know NIGO and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Lost and Found Freestyle 2019 (with A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator)
2. Arya (with A$AP Rocky)
3. Punch Bowl (with Clipse)
4. Functional Addict (with Pharrell & Gunna)
5. Want It Bad (with Kid Cudi)
6. Morë Tonight (with Teriyaki Boyz)
7. Paper Plates (with Pharrell & A$AP Ferg)
8. Hear Me Clearly (with Pusha-T)
9. Remember (with Pop Smoke)
10. Heavy (with Lil Uzi Vert)
11. Come On, Let's Go (with Tyler, the Creator)

NIGO A$AP Rocky A$AP Ferg Tyler, The Creator Clipse Pharrell Gunna Kid Cudi Pusha T Lil Uzi Vert Teriyaki Boyz Pop Smoke
