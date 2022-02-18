Kid Cudi has always had a keen eye for street fashion, with his tastes leaning towards the more BAPE-centric pieces and, recently, taking a dip into the flamboyant side of things. But, as of today, Cudi has thrown his hat into the ring as he and his brand Member Of The Rage have made their debut.

In an Instagram post, Cudi posted a photo of the line's first piece with a timestamp alerting his fans when today the t-shirt would be dropping. Coinciding with the release of "I Want It Bad", his collaboration with NIGO set to appear on NIGO's forthcoming project, I Know NIGO; MOTR is Cudi's streetwear brand that the Cleveland-rapper refers to as being "years in the making."

(Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Priced at $395, MOTR's logo was designed by both NIGO and Cudi and will be sold on the official website for the clothing line, one of which boasts a pre-Y2K internet aesthetic kitted out with sound effects and all.





Released today, you can browse the launch colorways of the inaugural design below. The BAPE-inspired brand features a logo playing into Cudi's infatuation with the stars, the moon, outer space, and the unknown as the graphic depicts a UFO descending upon the earth.

We're unsure if Cudi will be dropping new pieces on a seasonal release schedule, but for right now, we have this, and Cudi seems just to be getting started.

(Image via Members of the Rage)

(Image via Members of the Rage)

