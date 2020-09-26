In 1994, the only thing anyone could talk about in the United States was the double murder case against football icon O.J. Simpson. His ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were found brutally stabbed to death at her Brentwood home. Simpson became a prime suspect after allegations of domestic abuse arose, further substantiated by recorded police phone calls. While the case itself has been over for decades and Simpson was acquitted of those heinous charges, it continues to be one of the most memorable pop culture, true crime moments of our generation.

On October 3, 1995, O.J. Simpson stood in a courtroom and learned that he had been found not guilty of two murders. To commemorate the anniversary, Investigation Discovery will air a two-hour documentary titled O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy. Reports state that Nicole's sister, Tanya, will personally read her Nicole's private notes and journals to a viewing audience—memoirs that allege over 60 incidents of domestic violence that Nicole endured at the hands of Simpson. These are notes that "weren't admissible" at O.J's 1995 trial.

Additionally, investigators involved in the case will revisit the tragedy 26 years after the shocking incident occurred. Both Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's families have maintained that they believe O.J. Simpson is responsible for the deaths of both parties.

