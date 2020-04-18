O.J. Simpson is so "bored in the house," he's resorted to creating a TikTok account. On Friday, O.J. shared his very first TikTok video on his Twitter account, writing, "This is what it has come to." He included the hashtag, #boredinthehouse, referring to the Tyga and Curtis Roach song playing in the video as he carries out various activities around the house to keep himself busy during quarantine. The 72-year-old is seen watching TV, playing golf inside, stretching, cleaning his picture frames, reorganizing his closet, playing golf outside, and watching TV again, this time while drinking Jack Daniels straight out of the bottle.

Considering he was at the centre of one of the most notorious criminal cases of all time, the convicted felon has somewhat successfully managed to rebrand himself as a goofy Internet grandpa these past few years. He joined Twitter last year much to the shock and slight discomfort of users on the app, and this latest social media venture has only further solidified his new status. It'll certainly be interesting to see what other TikTok trends O.J. will take on, as the simulation continues to glitch exponentially.