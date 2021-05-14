mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj's "Best I Ever Had" Remix Is Finally On Streaming Services

Joshua Robinson
May 14, 2021 10:47
Nicki Minaj's fan-favorite remix of "Best I Ever Had" arrives on her re-release of 2009's "Beam Me Up Scotty"


In perhaps the biggest release week of 2021 so far, both J. Cole and Nicki Minaj blessed fans with new music this week. While several fans have rushed to eat up The Off-Season, many fans have opted to enjoy some late 2000s nostalgia with Nicki Minaj's re-release of her classic 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty.

One of the most exciting parts about Nicki's game-changing mixtape finally landing on streaming services is that it comes with three new tracks, including the Young Money team-up on "Seeing Green." Apart from hearing Nicki Minaj reunite with Lil Wayne and Drake on wax, however, it's still great to revisit some of the Queen rapper's classic tracks, from "Itty Bitty Piggy" to "Still I Rise."

Nicki Minaj and Drake perform at Pepsi Presents Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday Tour at Roseland on August 14, 2012 in New York City.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

As with any popular project from the mixtape era that makes the move to streaming services, the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty does lose some of its beloved tracks due to sample clearance issues, but luckily, Nicki's remix of Drake's breakout hit "Best I Ever Had" made the cut. Go back in time to 2009 by revisiting Nicki Minaj and Drake's "Best I Ever Had Remix" below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's so amazing
I figured out this world is ours with the taking
I figured out that when I go out and all those people scream
That's some of them are living vicariously through me

Nicki Minaj
