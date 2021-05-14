Late Thursday night, Nicki Minaj went on Instagram Live to finally reveal what she had in store for her fans. To many fans' surprise, the Queen rapper chose to honor the 12-year anniversary of her game-changing 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty by finally uploading it to streaming services. A small number of the songs that were on the original project — including "Mind on My Money" with featuring Rihanna, Brinx, and Busta Rhymes — didn't make the cut for the rerelease, but Nicki made up for it by treating fans with the Young Money posse cut "Seeing Green."

In the aftermath of her live stream (which included an unexpected Drake cameo), most of the Hip-Hop community experienced pure bliss as they were able to revisit Beam Me Up Scotty on their preferred DSP. However, other fans and artists drew negatives takes from Nicki's live stream, and most notably, one of those people was Azealia Banks.

Never one to hold her tongue, Azealia Banks initially reacted to Nicki Minaj's physique in the pictures leading up to the highly anticipated Instagram event. While direct messaging one of her associates, Azealia Banks absolutely rips the Young Money artist by body-shaming her and criticizing the alleged plastic surgery that she has undergone.



Azealia Banks/Instagram

"It's giving, I f*cked my body up so much all I can fit is spandex," Azealia Banks says in response to Nicki Minaj's figure. "All them years of calling b*tches her sons - she looks like a BREEDER LMAOO."

Azealia Banks didn't stop there, however. After body-shaming the Pink Friday artist, she also starts to criticize her for her demeanor during her live. For those who were unable to tune into Nicki's live stream on Thursday night, the femcee appeared to have a case of the sniffles, which she attributed to having just cried prior to going live. Fans during the stream wondered if she was sick, and Azealia Banks toyed with that idea before eventually deducing that the sniffles were a result of drug use.

In a series of videos posted to her story Azealia Banks discusses her stance on Nicki Minaj's alleged drug use, saying, "The girls love to kee and kackle on the rap girls, but we definitely just lost DMX to like loose drugs in the bag substance abuse. It's not that funny."

"Yeah, it's funny like — your titties look like a butt. Your titties look like they're about to f*cking shart," Banks continues. "But, yes we need an intervention on Ms. Nicki Minaj. That sniffling? I'm not buying that. And I know from experience, okay? I know from experience, sis."

What started off as jest and seemingly heartfelt commentary quickly became more scathing as Banks began criticizing Nicki for going live like that in the first place. "Hip-Hop, we need to discuss this because...that was very inappropriate," she states. "That was very BCW [Bureau of Child Welfare], ACS [Administration for Children's Services]. Like no, remove the child from that home. That was very inappropriate."

Body shaming aside, do you think that Azealia Banks is worried about Nicki Minaj's wellbeing or is her call for an intervention another jab at the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper?