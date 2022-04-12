Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown are celebrating their friendship. Earlier this week, The Pink Print hitmaker revealed that her longtime friend had an incredibly thoughtful present delivered to her house as a tribute to their young children.

"Imagine meeting the person who influenced you the most in the whole entire world to do what you love," Minaj captioned a clip uploaded to her feed on Monday, April 11th. "Imagine them sending you a painting of their daughter and your first son together in one picture," she continued, showing off the beautiful portrait that Brown had sent to her.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The beautiful painting, commissioned from @artofkidane, shows Brown's daughter, C'Yani, seated beside Minaj's little boy, Papa Bear. "Our Greatest Hits," text written on a record behind the two children says.

Elsewhere in the caption, the "We Go Up" rapper shared a sweet story about her and the 43-year-old's special bond. "Fun Fact (I know no one will believe this)," she began. "When I was around 12/13 I met someone with a name I loved and for the rest of my life I would say when I had a child that's what I'd name them, whether it was a boy or a girl."

"Even [though] I added new options to my list as the years went by, [but] when I asked Foxy what she named her daughter I damn near fell TF out. That name I was claiming since I was in junior high school is what my idol named her first child, without us EVER in life discussing it."





Minaj went on to say that, out of respect for Brown, she went with a different name. "I had a [different] option I loved for a girl name by that time so that name would've only been my boy option, but it's just so weird when you have a connection with [people] in life and there odd things just seem to happen that you can never explain."

In other news, just a few days ago, the 39-year-old opened up about her struggles with anxiety and feeling more confident earlier on in her career