Nicki Minaj Put G Herbo On With "Chi-Raq"

Mitch Findlay
May 18, 2021 11:21
Chi-Raq
Nicki Minaj Feat. G Herbo

Nicki Minaj gave G Herbo his first big break on "Chi-Raq," which gained new attention following the "Beam Me Up Scotty" re-release.


Herbo has become a household name at this point, but there was once a time when the Chicago rapper was grinding to make his mark in the game. Going by Lil Herb at the time, he eventually went on to catch the eye of Young Money's Nicki Minaj, who was in the midst of a triumphant run on Weezy's legendary label.

In 2014, Nicki included Lil Herb on her song "Chi Raq, which was ultimately the biggest look of his still-early career. Minaj actually included the track on her re-released version of her breakout 2009 mixtapeBeam Me Up Scotty, bringing a new wave of attention to the Allen Ritter, Boi-1da, and Vinylz-produced banger. "@nickiminaj GAVE ME MY FIRST BIG SHOT," praised Herbo, following the big re-release. "PUT ME ON THAT STAGE WITH HER & I AIN’T LOOKED BACK SINCE! LOVE YOU 4 EVER EVER!!” 

Perhaps we'll see them collaborating once again, as Minaj has been teasing a return to the game following her brief "retirement." Given how far Herbo has come since the days of their first duet, it would certainly be interesting to hear what they'd cook up in 2021. Be sure to check out one of the tape's many highlights right here, and sound off -- do you want to hear Nicki Minaj and G Herbo reuniting? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

When it's drama time
Run up on a ni**ga with the llamas flyin'
Leave his loved ones all traumatized
1-50, I'm really with it
I'll drop his ass and then forget it
I'm the man 'round my side of town
Might see a bitch and forget I hit it

