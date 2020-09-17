The clock is ticking down to the arrival of Nicki Minaj's bundle of joy and the Barbz are making sure that the world doesn't forget about it. Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy months ago amid gossip about the rapper expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. After assisting Tekashi 6ix9ine with his "Trollz" single, Nicki dipped out of the public eye to take care of herself during this delicate time, but that doesn't mean that her fans aren't receiving some Nicki news from her loved ones.

Minaj's mother Carol Maraj shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother to Nicki's little one. Carol took to Instagram to repost her a picture from her daughter's pregnancy photoshoot along with a sweet message that touched the hearts of readers. "Is it too late to post a #WCW? Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside," Maraj wrote in the caption to the photo. "Onika has always been so nurturing , caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless... motherhood already looks beautiful on you!"

The last line made some believe that Nicki may have already given birth, but we'll all just have to wait for the rapper's big reveal—if it happens at all. Check out Carol Maraj's post below.