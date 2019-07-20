Nicki Minaj Debuts Remix To DaBaby's "Suge"

"Megatron" rapper Nicki Minaj descended on the Power 106 radio station in Los Angeles on Friday for a "Queen Radio" takeover. While there, the 36-year-old was secretive about her mysterious forthcoming project, but she dropped a surprise single for the listening audience. Minaj told DJ Carisma that she wanted to premiere her remix to DaBaby's hit single "Suge" from his chart-topping record, Baby on Baby. She spit a few bars on the track but made sure to honor the original version by keeping a bulk of DaBaby's raps on the track.

As far as her next album is concerned, Minaj wasn't giving up any insider information as to what the title could possibly be. "I have two ideas but I'm thinking of going back to 'pink' for old times sake," she said, referencing her former album titles Pink Print and Pink Friday. Although it would be nice, and consistent, for her to stay with a "pink" theme, the rapper admits that she does have one title that has nothing to do with the color. We'll just have to wait and see. Check out her remix to "Suge" and let us know what you think.

