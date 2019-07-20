mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj Debuts Remix To DaBaby's "Suge"

Erika Marie
July 19, 2019 22:00
2.1K Views
169
15
CoverCover

Suge (Remix)
DaBaby Feat. Nicki Minaj

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (14)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The rapper dropped the surprise track on Friday.


"Megatron" rapper Nicki Minaj descended on the Power 106 radio station in Los Angeles on Friday for a "Queen Radio" takeover. While there, the 36-year-old was secretive about her mysterious forthcoming project, but she dropped a surprise single for the listening audience. Minaj told DJ Carisma that she wanted to premiere her remix to DaBaby's hit single "Suge" from his chart-topping record, Baby on Baby. She spit a few bars on the track but made sure to honor the original version by keeping a bulk of DaBaby's raps on the track.

As far as her next album is concerned, Minaj wasn't giving up any insider information as to what the title could possibly be. "I have two ideas but I'm thinking of going back to 'pink' for old times sake," she said, referencing her former album titles Pink Print and Pink Friday. Although it would be nice, and consistent, for her to stay with a "pink" theme, the rapper admits that she does have one title that has nothing to do with the color. We'll just have to wait and see. Check out her remix to "Suge" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Drug Lord Griselda
I used to move weight through Delta
Stay in your place 'cause I
Don't want to put you in a shelter
I'm cookin' up in the kitchen
You can be my little helper

DaBaby
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  16  9
  15
  2.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DaBaby Nicki Minaj baby on baby
15 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nicki Minaj Debuts Remix To DaBaby's "Suge"
169
15
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject