If you haven't heard the ubiquitous "Suge," it's likely that you've gone out of your way to avoid it. DaBaby's infectious hit single has emerged as one of the year's highlight tracks; between the comedic visuals, simple-yet-banging instrumental, and DaBaby's effortless flow, "Suge" is a well-rounded introduction to the emerging (and formidable) superstar. Now, with word of mouth spreading like wildfire, DaBaby has officially locked down his first platinum plaque.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Following up another first - a performance at the 2019 BET Awards - DaBaby came home to yet another burst of good news. "GOD IS GREAT," he begins, alongside an ecstatic Instagram slideshow. "I Left the #BetAwards last night then found out my shit went PLATINUM." In the images themselves, the North Carolina rapper can be seen celebrating in true Young CEO fashion. All that's missing is the cigar.

Congratulations to DaBaby, who officially locked in his first - but surely not his last - plaque. Do you think he's destined for longevity? Sound off below, and riddle me this - where do you think "Suge" stands in the 2019 song-of-the-year conversation?