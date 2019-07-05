DaBaby is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. After years of grinding, he finally broke into the mainstream with Baby On Baby and his single, "Suge" helped propel it to the Billboard charts. It's undoubtedly his biggest song to date and it continues to maintain a position on the Hot 100's top 40. The single's already gone platinum but he took to Instagram to celebrate another feat for the song and it's accompanying visual.

DaBaby's "Suge" has hit the 9-figure mark on YouTube. The rapper took to Instagram to announce that the song's video surpassed 100M on the video sharing platform. "My shit got a hunnid million views dawg," he wrote on Twitter. It's not a shock that it's reached that many views. It's already his first top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 but also, he recently performed the single on at the BET Awards a few weeks ago.

It's been a huge year for DaBaby so far. The release of his latest project helped him earn a spot on the 2019 XXL Freshmen List alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Blueface, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Unfortunately, not all has been well in the world of DaBaby. Yesterday, the rapper was sued by a concert promoter for bailing on a show after his crew beat down a local rapper who also sued DaBaby a few weeks ago.