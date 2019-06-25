DaBaby is striving on the charts with his hit single "Suge" but he's been lacking on the legal side. This is not the first time we hear about somebody getting beat down by the North Carolina rapper or his security team but there are now reports that DaBaby is being sued by a rapper that was attacked by members of his posse. According to TMZ, a lawsuit has been filed by Donald Saladin, who raps under the stage name Don Trag, who is claiming he was beaten into a coma by Baby's security.

A video has been released of the attack outside of a Massachusetts nightclub, which shows Saladin getting kicked, punched and dragged by a number of men. DaBaby watched on from a distance. Saladin says in new court documents that the rapper did not adequately train his staff, letting his bodyguards run rampant and nearly killing him. The rapper was reportedly set to perform at Centro Nightclub on the same night as DaBaby and when he asked to take a picture with Baby, he was turned down and attacked after insisting.

Court documents reportedly state that Saladin was in a coma as a direct result of the injuries he suffered during the beatdown. He has already totalled $30K in hospital bills and he anticipates spending another $40K before this is all said and done.

HNHH has reached out to DaBaby's team for comment.