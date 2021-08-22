Nicki Minaj celebrated Jamaica's female sprinters winning at the Prefontaine Classic, Saturday, while America's Sha'Carri Richardson finished in last place. It was Richardson's first performance since being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.

“Yasssss Goodie!!!!!,” Minaj wrote on her Instagram story, along with the broom emoji.

Elaine Thompson-Herah won the event with a remarkable time of 10.54 seconds.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Afterward, Richardson told viewers to "talk all the shit" they want: "This is one race. I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the shit you want. Because I'm here to stay. I'm not done. I'm the sixth fastest woman in this game ever. Can't nobody ever take that from me."

Minaj was not the only rapper to react to the race. Tory Lanez defended Richardson after her lackluster showing.

“Sha’carri ran a great race , not because she Won or lost … because through all the adversity she got up and RAN AGAIN , and GAVE IT HER ALL … she went through a lot of within that last month … n****s be on the app preaching all this 'uplift' our queens .. Then tear em down … It be cool to support n****s when they get a video with Kanye tho …" Lanez wrote on Twitter.

[Via]