Nicki Minaj's return to Instagram marked her subsequent return to music. After taking some time away from music and social media to focus on being a mother and deal with the loss of her father, she treated fans by servicing her fan-favorite mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, adding on three new tracks for the Barbz to enjoy.

For her first guest appearance of the year, the Queen lent her vocals to Polo G on their track "For the Love of New York," a cut from his latest effort Hall of Fame. She's been lighting up her Instagram lately with all types of luxurious and sultry shots. Most recently, she stripped down a bit, flexing in a head-to-toe Fendi print outfit with a glamorous knee-length black ponytail.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"When u arrive on set & Tae the tmz bus is alrdy in the bldng," wrote Nicki in the caption of the brief video shared Saturday (June 12), poking fun at her hairstylist Arrogant Tae's ability to capture the Queen in all her moments. "I was just tryna change into my clothes," she added.

In the footage, Nicki grips her knee-length slick black ponytail she presumably is wearing for an upcoming shoot as Tae cheers her behind the camera. She then shows off her iced out neck and wrist before flexing her Fendi slippers and matching Fendi tracksuit set.

The "Seeing Green" artist struck a deal with the major fashion house back in 2019, reportedly earning $10 million for the deal.

Right now, it's unclear what exactly Nicki is filming for. Some suspect it could be for an upcoming music video. Of course, only time will tell.