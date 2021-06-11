It's Polo G's big night as he prepares for the release of Hall of Fame, but the Barbz are impatiently awaiting one track on the record. Nicki Minaj has been helping Polo G promote his project—an album that includes a feature from the Queen rapper on "For the Love of New York." It's a coveted look because not everyone can get vocals from Nicki, but she has expressed her excitement for her fellow New York artists.

Responses to the collaboration have caused the "Seeing Green" emcee to drop off a few thoughts on Twitter to make sure that the public isn't misconstruing things. "Chile raise ya hand if u know the diff between a Nicki song & a Nicki feature," she wrote. "Raise your hand if u know the diff between a mixtape song, album cut & an album single. I-[raised eyebrow emoji] when was the last time I put out an album single? Eat ya food. Can’t wait to bump #ForTheLoveOfNewYork."



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

As people responded to that tweet, a fan wanted to know why Nicki was spending more time on TikTok than Twitter. "Cuz Twitter ain’t rlly fun nomo," she said. "Just a bunch of corny debates all day & night chile… energy is too precious to waste on ppl or things u don’t like. Life is so much more fulfilling when u give ur energy to what & who you love. Imagine talkn bout ya opps all day. Exhausting."

When another fan told her to just unfollow people spreading negativity, Nicki agreed. "Word. Any aggy sh*t I see from now on, I’ma hit’m w/that button. Any aggy sh*t retweeted, gon get the same energy. Discussing other ppl gon get that same energy. Talk about them on ya other page. What I miss chile? Oh yea, porn."

Nicki also made sure that people remember that she's one of a kind. "And compare me to who chile? Lol. Ain’t a b*tch betta & Ain’t a b*tch badda." Some believed a few of her tweets were in response to Azealia Banks's most recent rant. Check it out below.



