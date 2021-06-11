Nicki Minaj and Drake go way back. The two superstar rappers rep the same crew, Young Money Entertainment, from which they rose under Lil Wayne's tutelage. Since then, they've both gone on to have legendary careers, becoming some of the more revered artists of all time. When they were coming up, fans noticed that Drake and Nicki had chemistry in their videos and songs together and, naturally, fan fiction lovers created scenarios where the two ended up marrying each other and living happily ever after. That simulation never happened though as Nicki got married to her childhood friend Kenneth Petty, and Drake remains one of the most eligible bachelors in the world.

Last night, to celebrate the launch of Nicki's latest feature on Polo G's album, the Queen invited one of her oldest friends to her palace, enjoying some free time with Drizzy Drake and flicking up for the 'Gram.



Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images

The two artists hung out in Nicki's studio room, cheesing hard for the cameras as they danced to Minaj's new music. People are delighted to see them together, commenting that they would have loved to witness a reality where they ended up living out the crazy fan fiction stories crafted years ago. Some fans are even warning Nicki's husband in the comments, telling him to watch out for any sneaky activity from Drake.

Check out their videos and photos together below and let us know if you want them to team up for some new music soon.