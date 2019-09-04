It was a Barbie and Ken moment for Nicki Minaj and her rumored husband Kenny Petty as they posed for photos on Instagram. The couple has been flaunting their love to the world lately, and Nicki wanted to once again show off her man. The Queen rapper shared a video clip on Instagram where she's standing with a shirtless Kenny poolside as they both attempted to hit the right angles in the summer sun.

At the beginning of the clip, the couple stands near one another as Nicki's "Hot Girl Summer" verse plays in the background. Then Nicki turns to her beau and moves closer before she starts rapping her verse to him. It looked like a bit of an uncomfortable moment, but it's obvious that these two can't get enough of each other. If they're happy, it really doesn't matter what anyone else thinks.

Nicki turned off the comments to the video in an effort to keep the critics at bay, but she did offer up a caption. "He rlly thought he was doing smthn," she joked about Kenny. "Why he took his shirt off & went in the gym real quick & did like 4 push ups when I told him come take this picture. Boy if u don’t get! 🤣🤣😭 Im giving him a month to get his 6 pack right again. (Yup! Who am I to talk right? Lol)."