Nicki Minaj has been keeping her name in people's mouths since her recent Queen Radio episode that put a lot of things on the table. From her issues wth Joe Budden, claims of Charlamagne Tha God, requests to Rick Ross and even the return of the Cardi B beef, the "Megatron" rapper has started something. More important in contrast to all of the feuds is Nicki's personal life happenings that have to do with her main man, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki stated on her last broadcast that she was going to marry her boo real soon since the first attempt at making things official failed. “We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

While there are no plans for a big wedding anytime soon since Nicki admitted that she's working on an album, it looks as though the couple found time to make things legally official at a court. Just moments ago Nicki changed her Twitter name to "Mrs. Petty" letting it be known that she's a married woman.

"He won’t even say the word “Nicki”. He has called me onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that. I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective," Nick previously stated of her man. Congrats to the newly married couple.