Nicki Minaj served all kinds of updates and clap backs on today's Queen Radio. We've already posted about her beef with Joe Budden after he was replaced due to Megan The Stallion's last-minute no-show and now we hear that Nicki confirmed that she is in fact going to marry her man Kenneth “Zoo” Petty after their last attempt failed.

“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” the 36-year-old revealed. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Nicki further explained the whole "big wedding" party will have to take place after her album comes out but for now they're going to make things official.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” she added. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Congrats to the happy couple.