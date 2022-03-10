There are plenty of successful business ventures in Nick Cannon's portfolio, but it seems that he couldn't hit the mark with his talk show. It was about six months ago that the Nick Cannon Show made its premiere and it seemed like a good fit for Cannon, considering he was so well-received while filling in for Wendy Williams. Also, Cannon was beloved as the host of The Masked Singer, so it was believed that his talk show would be a huge success.

According to The Sun and Page Six, the Nick Cannon Show has been canceled, although all staff has yet to be notified.

However, it was also stated that many employees had already begun seeking new employment because they were aware that the show was allegedly struggling. Page Six reported that Cannon was even in talks to permanently replace Wendy Williams, but after bosses saw his show's numbers, "the chatter went cold."

Cannon's show was reportedly the "lowest-rated talk show" with "just 400,000 viewers" and "no signs of growth." There were viral moments that spawned from the series, including Cannon's revelations about fathering eight children with five different women. Other segments hosted candid conversations about sex as well as all-male panels to commentate on pop culture topics, but it reportedly wasn't enough to bring in more viewers.

Even so, Cannon has not confirmed these reports just yet. Check out a few highlights from his talk show below.

