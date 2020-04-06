No matter how you might feel about Nick Cannon, and rest assured that there are plenty of Eminem Stans with no love lost for the multi-hyphenate, you can't deny the man has secured a fair number of bags throughout his career. Now, it would appear he's set to land another major deal, with his upcoming daytime talk show Nick Cannon officially landing a premiere date of September 21st, 2020 -- barring any coronavirus-related production delays, of course.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

The upcoming comedic talk-show, which arrives as a partnership between Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Cannon's own Ncredible Entertainment, appears to be eying a summer production period, which might prove difficult considering the uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Either way, Cannon has already shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming series, as revealed in a statement to Page Six. "It's been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we’ve achieved is mind-blowing,” he gushes. “We’re gearing up to deliver a must-see show and I’m looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall.”

With Nick Cannon having already been picked up by networks like Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Hearst, and more, one has to wonder if the Wild N Out host is positioning himself to become the next face of daytime television. It's certainly not a bad fit for the affable mogul, who has won over fans throughout his various television endeavors for years. As long as he leaves the rapping to a minimum, it stands to reason that Cannon will be just fine.

