Nick Cannon has declared victory over Eminem, and it appears that he's reveling in his self-declared win. Eminem kicked up some dust by going at Cannon on Fat Joe's "Lord Above," prompting the actor and radio host to strike back with two diss songs himself. Historically, Eminem is known to push buttons and take jabs at other celebrities, but Cannon took the bait none the less. Obviously angered with the rap god, Cannon got his Wild'n Out squad to hop on "The Invitation," a lackluster diss record which was constructed with the overall goal of getting Eminem on Wild'n Out.

According to a report from TMZ, Cannon took control of the DJ Booth while filming Wild'n Out in Atlanta and played his diss track "The Invitation" no less than 20 times in a row. That's more times than any one individual would care to hear the record, but obviously Cannon is thoroughly enjoying himself. TMZ reports that Cannon didn't only play the track repeatedly for VIP guests, staff and cast members, but he also played it over the speakers for the audience on the main stage. The media site claims that their sources within Wild'n Out state that the cast is confident Eminem will show up on the show to battle. We'll see about that one Nick.