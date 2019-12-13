Considering the fact that Nick Cannon still hasn't earned a response from Eminem in regards to his two consecutive diss tracks, he may very well be the winner in this new iteration of their feud. However, there's a chance that Marshall Mathers is sharpening his lyrical knives in the studio, getting ready to end Nick Cannon's career in the coming weeks. After he let loose some disrespectful bars on Fat Joe's "Lord Above," Em was the target of two attacks from The Black Squad and their leader Nick Cannon. Several days have passed and we haven't heard anything from the Detroit legend other than a humorous response to the disses over Twitter. Now, Cannon is comfortable declaring himself the winner in this feud, addressing Em on social media and backing out with his head still held high.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Perhaps he was scared of Joyner Lucas' threats to bring out Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Royce Da 5'9", and other hard-hitting rappers or perhaps he just grew tired of the waiting game but Nick Cannon appears to be bowing out of his feud against Eminem. He took to Twitter to name himself the victor in their battle, adding a few words. "@Eminem I won!!!!" declared the comedian. "This has been fun now back to your regularly scheduled programs."

Charlamagne Tha God also believes that Nick Cannon came out on top of this feud. Do you agree that Nick Cannon came with more ammunition?

