Following Nipsey Hussle's death, there were reports that the slain rapper made plans to produce a documentary centered around Dr. Sebi, the man who many claimed cured AIDS. During an interview with The Breakfast Club morning radio show, Nipsey said, "I'm working on doing a documentary on the trial in 1985 when Dr. Sebi went to trial against New York because he put in the newspaper that he cured AIDS. He beat the case and he went to federal court the next day and beat that case, on record, and nobody talks about it."

Nick Cannon vowed to continue Nipsey's work and wrote in an Instagram caption, "Where you left off, we gonna carry one. It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work!"

However, the website Hip Hop Overload recently published an article claiming that Cannon axed the documentary because of death threats. "People close to Nick say’s that Nick feels Nipsey’s hunger to release the Sebi movie is what had him killed," they wrote. "This is truly sad because the Dr. Sebi movie was definitely needed." Cannon shared a screenshot of that article to his Instagram and denied he was pulling the plug on production.

"Oh 'They' wish this was the truth!!" Cannon wrote. "Who made this dumb sh*t?! LOL #Fearless"