Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to take part in a private NFL workout this Saturday, November 16 in Atlanta, which will include on-field drills conducted by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, as well an interview session. All 32 franchises have been invited to attend the event and the NFL revealed on Thursday that 11 teams have already confirmed their attendance.

The NFL's statement reads: "Eleven teams - Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Washington - have already committed to attend, and it's only Thursday. With two days remaining until the workout, we expect additional teams to commit."

In addition to the live workout, the league will send video footage of the drills and interview to all 32 teams. Kaepernick has not yet spoken about the forthcoming workout but he did take to twitter to say that he's been ready and waiting for this moment for the last three years.

"I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

The 32-year old quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2017 and he has not played in the league since. Some, including Kaepernick's former teammates Eric Reid and Brandon Marshall, believe the private workout is nothing more than a public relations ploy by the NFL and it'll be interesting to see if any team actually offers him a contract.