Colin Kaepernick has reportedly agreed to take part in a private workout in Atlanta this Saturday, which will include on-the-field work and an interview. All 32 NFL teams have been invited to attend but ESPN reports that Kaepernick's representatives have concerns that the workout is nothing more than a public relations stunt by the league.

Kaepernick's former teammates Eric Reid and Brandon Marshall are also skeptical of the workout, with Marshall telling TMZ Sports, "It seems so fishy." According to ESPN, Reid told reporters on Wednesday, "I'll believe it when I see it," adding, "At this point, it feels like a PR stunt."

With that in mind, O.J. Simpson took to twitter on Thursday to offer his take on Kaepernick's workout. As seen in the video embedded below, O.J. questioned Kaepernick's inner circle, but says he is rooting for the former QB to get back in the league.

"Go down to Atlanta and kick ass! There's some NFL teams that I and everybody knows could use your skills."

Says O.J.:

"I'm a guy that's been through just about everything, and the one thing I've learned is that sometimes your friends, and I don't doubt these are your friends, but sometimes they can say and do things that aren't in your best interests. You're an intelligent guy, maybe you should tell some of these friends that you can speak for yourself."

Kaepernick, who just recently turned 32, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2017 and he has not played in the league since.