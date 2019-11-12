Colin Kaepernick has been one of the most fascinating and polarizing athletes of the decade thanks to his peaceful protest on NFL sidelines. Back in 2016, Kaepernick made waves as he began to kneel during the National Anthem as a way to show support for those being discriminated against in the country. Fans and politicians immediately took issue with Kaepernick's actions and eventually, he found himself without a job in the NFL.

For the last two years, Kaepernick has been working hard on his physique in order to maintain the shape necessary to play in the league. Despite this, no team has come knocking and now, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is going to great lengths to change that. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kaepernick will be holding his own private workout and every NFL team is invited.

What's particularly interesting about this workout is that the NFL set this up for him. Of course, Kaepernick won a settlement with the NFL and some believe he was blackballed. It seems as though this is an effort for the league to change the narrative surrounding their alleged involvement in his unemployment.

Considering the league just signed a deal with Jay Z, perhaps this is all his doing. Jay Z has shown support for Kaepernick in the past so it's very well possible.