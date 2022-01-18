Malik McDowell, a defensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested on charges of beating a deputy and public exposure. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McDowell was arrested on Monday in Deerfield Beach.

McDowell was allegedly walking naked near a student learning center, and also entered the property naked. During the incident, police accused the player of a “violent” attack on a deputy after allegedly charging the deputy at full speed. McDowell was eventually tasered and handcuffed by the deputy.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

McDowell’s defense attorney believes that McDowell unknowingly took something to ignite the episode. “Apparently somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of,” his defense attorney stated.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Browns said in a statement given Tuesday.

McDowell has had a history of arrests since signing with the Seahawks in 2017. At this time, he is being charged with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, exposing himself in public, and resisting arrest.

Due to injury and off-field arrests, McDowell had not appeared in any NFL games until the 2021-2022 season with the Browns. This season, he appeared in 15 games, garnering three sacks and 19 tackles. On a one-year deal with Cleveland, he will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason

