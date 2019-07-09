Malik McDowell, the former 35th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft, was involved in a violent dispute with a police officer at a gas station in Lathrup Village, Michigan back in February. Footage of the chaotic incident surfaced today, revealing how McDowell wrestled the officer to the ground in a convenience store, even after being tased.

McDowell was reportedly pulled over for speeding and immediately requested to speak with a supervisor before ignoring the officer and walking into the store. The officer repeatedly demanded the 6'6 defensive tackle to get on his stomach, while threatening to use his taser if McDowell did not obey.

As seen in the footage obtained by TMZ, the officer used his taser to no unveil, as McDowell overpowered him and wrestled him to the ground until a second officer arrived.

According to Pro Football Talk, McDowell now faces two counts of felony assaulting and resisting, as well as one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. On top of that, the 23-year old has also been accused of concealing a stolen truck back in April.

Despite being the 35th overall pick in 2017, McDowell has not yet played a down in the NFL due in part to an ATV accident that occurred months after he was selected by the Seahawks. The free agent defensive tackle had a visit with the Dallas Cowboys a few months ago, but it does not appear he'll be on an NFL roster anytime soon.