Sports fans have been sitting on the couch in quarantine over the past couple of days and have nothing to do with themselves. While football is currently on a hiatus due to the offseason, fans are still starving for some sports content. Some fans have even pulled out some of their old tapes of vintage games they used to watch. Well, the NFL is looking to make it easier on those in quarantine due to the Coronavirus.

In a press release today, the NFL revealed that Game Pass would be made free for everyone in this time of need. In the press release, it was revealed that every day, full game encores will be made available on NFL.com, the NFL App, and even their YouTube page. From there, fans will have access to 45-minute replays of every single regular season and postseason game from 2009-2019.

TV shows like Hard Knocks, Mic'd Up, & A Football Life will also be a part of the package which means fans will have plenty of great content to choose from as they wait for the virus to pass. This is a huge deal if you're a football fan in desperate need of some entertainment.

For those who want to sign up, you can do so right here: NFL.com/GamePass.