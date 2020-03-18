Nelly's response to Kevin Durant contracting coronavirus sends a clear message about the reality of this pandemic: "nobody's exempt." Following the news that the Brooklyn Nets star was among the four players on the team that tested positive for coronavirus, Nelly was asked by TMZ to share his thoughts on the matter. The rapper was very compassionate, saying, "our thoughts and our strengths are with him, you know what I'm sayin' and...speedy recovery." He went on to say that this case—and, by extension, all celebrity COVID-19 cases—proves that, no matter your wealth, status, or health, "nobody's exempt" from catching the virus.

"We're all the same right now," Nelly noted. "Nobody's bigger than the other right now. I think we all are one at the same time right now." The TMZ paparazzo then mentioned the cancellation of Nelly's upcoming show and asked him how the pandemic is going to affect the music industry. "It's affecting the world, man, not just the music industry," Nelly responded. "And, anybody who feels like this is personal, basically got they head in the sand." As Nelly pointed out, anybody can, in fact, fall victim to the pandemic, which has Drake fans concerned that he may have caught coronavirus from KD after the two spent time together recently.