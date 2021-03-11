NF Releases New Single "LOST" With Hopsin

Michigan-based rapper NF is one of the leaders in his field, ushering in a new era of lyrical rap that the masses have connected with. The chart-topping artist is known to sell out arenas on any given day, exciting fans with the recent announcement of his upcoming CLOUDS mixtape. The introspective releases that have preceded his latest drop have piqued people's curiosity and, on Thursday, NF came through with yet another single to lead us into his new tape.

Dropping "LOST" with Los Angeles-based rapper Hopsin, NF speaks about finding himself, walking through the Colorado mountains with a number of black balloons tied to him.

This is the latest release from CLOUDS, which will be out on March 26, 2021. Listen to it below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I love to pack arenas and all

But what I really wanna do is learn to handle my thoughts

And put the reigns on 'em, show 'em I'm the one that's the boss

And pull 'em back when they get out of hand, I'm breakin' they jaws

I'm takin' the flaws, that told me I could never evolve

Then pull a Bane on 'em, ask 'em, "Oh, you think you're in charge?"

You oughta know better, ain't no way around it, I'm flawed

The traits that I want, they say I can't afford what it cost