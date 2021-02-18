NF Announces New Mixtape With "CLOUDS" Single

Michigan-based Christian rapper NF has topped charts for the last few years, garnering a tremendously-loyal fanbase with his consistent stream of releases. On Wednesday night, it was revealed that he would be returning with a new song and a big announcement, which has officially emerged from the clouds.

Striking with his new single "CLOUDS", NF has announced his upcoming mixtape of the same title, which will release on March 26, 2021. The introspective new song finds NF in his thoughts about how he's going to release his new music, rapping, "Hanging onto songs this long is daunting" and flowing over a violin-driven beat.

This is the first new release from NF since "CHASING_(DEMO)", which came out in October 2020, featuring a 15-year-old fan of the rapper.

"CLOUDS" will be included as part of the ten-song mixtape that NF drops next month, which will also feature Hopsin and Tech N9ne. Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Born efficient, got ambition, sorta vicious, yep, that's me

Not artistic, unrealistic, chauvinistic, not those things

Go the distance, so prolific, post too cryptic, move swiftly

Unsubmissive, the king of mischief

The golden ticket, rare sight to see

I stay committed, embrace the rigid

I'm playful with it, yeah, basically

Too great to mimic, you hate, you're bitter

No favoritism, that's fine with me