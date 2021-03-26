NF Releases New Mixtape "CLOUDS" With Hopsin & Tech N9ne

Michigan rapper NF is beloved to many around the world. He has found a way to connect to millions of people across the globe, delivering relatable lyricism and sharp flows that have wowed the masses. While his brand of rap music isn't well-suited for every hip-hop aficionado, you can't deny the fact that NF has found a classic formula that has worked perfectly in his favor.

While he regularly goes the album route, things haven't exactly been as we expected this year so NF decided to switch up his routine, releasing a new mixtape instead. The quick-paced witty rapper has officially come through with CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) with features from Tech N9ne and Hopsin. The eleven-track project was released via his independent imprint NF Real Music.

If you're a fan of the 29-year-old rapper, listen to his new mixtape below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. CLOUDS

2. THAT'S A JOKE

3. JUST LIKE YOU

4. STORY

5. PRIDEFUL

6. LOST (feat. Hopsin)

7. LAYERS

8. DRIFTING

9. TRUTH (feat. Tech N9ne)

10. PAID MY DUES

11. CLOUDS - Edit