A couple in India have decided to name their newborn twins born in lockdown, "Corona" and "Covid," in an effort to make the day of their births as "memorable" as possible. If you've ever found yourself disliking the name your parents gave you, just be grateful you weren't born during a worldwide epidemic and that your parents weren't, well, these people. Preeti and Vinay Verma, a couple living in the Chhattisgarh state of India, welcomed their newborn twins on March 27th, 2020, after several complications with the births. The babies, a boy and a girl, were born during a nationwide lockdown in India as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Out of its 1.3 billion population, India has reported 3,082 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths related deaths. So, when the couple was deciding what to name their little bundles of joy, they settled on two very unique and original choices, as a reflection of the current times we're all living in...Corona and Covid.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable,” the mother, Preeti, revealed. The parents' decision was actually influenced by the hospital workers, who had begun referring to the pandemic babeis as "Corona" and "Covid" as a lighthearted placeholder before the couple picked out their real names. Little did they know, those would end up being the real names. Yikes.

