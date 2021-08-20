The current rap game has a plethora of diehard and obsessive fanbases backing it's biggest stars, though none even come close to the devout followers of NBA Youngboy. However, those fans that've made 21-year old Kentrell Gaulden one of the biggest superstars to come out of the South have been down in the dumps recently, as Youngboy fights a gun possession charge. While he's been in jail for the past five months, he's tried to make the most of it by calling fans and even recording verses over the jail phone. This week, fans finally got a new photo of Youngboy as he sits in jail, donning new facial hair and a smile.

Kentrell seems happy and healthy in the picture, grinning at the camera in what seems to be a screenshot from a video. The picture came with rumors that a new jail snippet from Youngboy was on the way, though that is not confirmed. Just last week, "Lock Down Session," a song recorded by Kentrell on a jail phone, went viral as the rapper attempts to make music behind bars. Still, Kentrell is missing out on more than he can accomplish. In just the five months he's been locked up, he has missed the birth of two of his children while another one is on the way. The 21-year old has now fathered eight children.

Youngboy recently received critical acclaim for his verse on Tyler, The Creator's "WUSYANAME" off of June's Call Me If You Get Lost album. We will let you know of any updates on the rapper's legal condition.

Are you excited for new NBA Youngboy content? Check out the photo below.