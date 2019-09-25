It looks like New Jack City is getting a make over. According to a report from Deadline, Warner Bros is rebooting its 1991 neo-noir gangster film. Details on the remake are scarce at the moment, but we do know it’ll be written by Snowfall’s own Malcolm M. Mays.

As many of you already know, the original New Jack City had a pretty stellar cast made up of Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, Flavor Flav, Judd Nelson, and Ice-T.

Snipes played arrogant New York City drug lord Nino Brown during the 1980s crack epidemic, while Ice-T and Judd Nelson played cops who eventually go undercover in an effort to bring Brown down. Chris Rock starred as an ex-stick-up kid who turns into a homeless drug addict (and eventually an informant) after he's shot in the ankle by Ice-T's character. Of course there’s more to the story than just that, but that's for you to discover if haven't done so already.

During it's '91 release, New Jack City made nearly $48 million off an $8 million budget. At the moment no director is attached to the reboot, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any details moving forward. Who's excited to see this New Jack City remake?

