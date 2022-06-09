Never Broke Again has revealed the tracklist for the upcoming compilation project, Green Flag Activity, featuring songs by NBA Youngboy, Quando Rondo, and more. Fans can expect to get a hold of the tape on Friday, June 10.

In response to the tracklist as shared by the Instagram account of Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, many fans pointed out that some songs, such as "Never Ran," featuring NBA Youngboy and Rojay MLP have already been leaked.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"boaa never ran been leaked for so long," one user commented, while another added, "Bout time they drop 'Never Ran.'”

Youngboy first announced a release date for the compilation last month. The crew recently released "Gang Baby," featuring Youngboy, Rojay MLP, Rjae & P Yungin.

Green Flag Activity will come less than a year after their last compilation, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1, which dropped last November. Similarly, the project featured Rondo, NoCap, Meechy Baby, P Yungin, and more.

Check out the full tracklist for Green Flag Activity below and be on the lookout for the project on Friday.

1. "ALL DAY LURKIN" FT. QUANDO RONDO

2. "GANG BABY" FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, ROJAY MLP, RJAE & P YUNGIN

3. "SOUL SNATCHER" FT. NBA HERM & BIG B

4. "GREEN FLAG ACTIVITY" FT. LIL DUMP

5. "I GO" FT. BIG El AND P YUNGIN G.

6. "MISGUIDED" FT. ROJAY MLP AND NOCAP

7. "SEXIN ME" FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN C.

8."IN THE DARK" FT. QUANDO RONDO

9. "NEVER RAN" FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN & ROJAY MLP

10. PULL UP ACTIN" FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE & P YUNGIN

11. "PUFF PUFF" FT. NBA HERM

12. "TO MY HATERS" FT. WHOGANGDEE

13. "WARRIOR" FT. RJAE

14. "TWO HUNNID" FT. BIG B, NOCAP & BWAY YUNGY

15. "TURNT UP" FT. WHOGANGDEE

16. "WATER" FT. MEECHY BABY



