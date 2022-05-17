NBA YoungBoy's time at Atlantic Records is coming to an end, according to DJ Akademiks. During a recent Twitch stream, the content creator shared some gossip that the Colors rapper won't be renewing his contract with the label, and instead, has aspirations of becoming independent.

"NBA YoungBoy is leaving," Ak told viewers tuning in. "He will not be resigning. He didn’t like their offers. I can tell you they offered him like $25 million, and he turned it down."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 31-year-old confirmed that YB "[doesn't] want" any money. "He’s good. He don’t want the money. He doesn’t want to be in a record deal anymore with Atlantic. He wants to be completely free. He wants to be independent. He wants to do his thing."

As HipHopDX reports, the Baton Rouge native has never been one to shy away from expressing his discontent with Atlantic. Just a few months ago, he called the imprint out and accused them of attempting to blackball him after the release of his mixtape, which ultimately had an impressive debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.





"Why blackball me I’m the good guy!!!??," the 22-year-old penned on social media in February. "I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts. I don’t give a f*ck you still can’t stop me."

"Don’t sign to Atlantic if you [an] artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way." Once again for good measure, he added, "Don’t sign to Atlantic. Trust me."

What are your thoughts on NBA YoungBoy's rumoured decision to go independent? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]