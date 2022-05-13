YoungBoy Never Broke Again Goes Hard With Friends On "Gang Baby"

NBA YoungBoy's been on fire recently, and his new single with collaborators Rojay MLP, RJAE, and P Yungin is no exception. The crew already worked together on Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1, and they're back with a quick hit that will serve to be a diamond in the rough on a Friday dominated by a big Kendrick drop.

The single boasts a catchy piano-heavy beat, and finds YoungBoy trading bars with the rest of the Never Broke Again crew at breakneck speed. Each member's delivery is uber-confident and filled with hooks. The song clocks in at less than 3 minutes and is sure to leave a listener wanting more.

The collaboration comes after a busy year for NBA YoungBoy. He released the full length Colors at the beginning of 2022, which he then followed up with a 12 song collab with DaBaby, BETTER THAN YOU.

While YoungBoy's been seeing success, it hasn't come without any wrinkles. He recently dissed his label and called for them to ban YouTubers from using his music.

Check out the new single on Spotify or Apple Music.

Quotable Lyrics

My gun be tryna fuck with somethin', just let the cutter cut

I can't leave without it, it come in handy like Kobe in the clutch

Don't be afraid to jump right in, n**** this ain't no double dutch

Where I'm from, we was trained to kill, who want war with us?