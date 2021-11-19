YoungBoy Never Broke Again Presents New Compilation Album

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially released his first project as part of his new partnership with Motown Records, dropping his new label compilation album with artists including Quando Rondo, NoCap, Meechy Baby, P Yungin, and more.

The full-length release comes following single drops from P Yungin, Meechy Baby, and others. It marks a blend of rap and R&B with hard-hitting street anthems, records for the club, and everything in between. YoungBoy appears a couple of times on the project, including on the brand new single "Tweet Bird."





This serves as an introduction for many to artists that have been working alongside YoungBoy for the last few years, and it serves as a precursor to upcoming new albums from P Yungin, Meechy Baby, and others in 2022.

Listen to the first compilation album from Never Broke Again and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Choppa Dance

2. Pure Dope

3. Did Me Wrong

4. Tweet Bird

5. Red Steps

6. Hit Stick

7. Heading On

8. Cutlass

9. Ghetto Can't Be Saved

10. Ashes on the Floor

11. Chippewa

12. Sticks

13. Slide On 'Em

14. Til Da Morning

15. Up In My Sleep

16. Parking Lot

17. See You Again

18. Do U Luv Me