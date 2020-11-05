Any minute now, Nevada. We're all waiting on you!

The country has been waiting for the last two days, impatiently twiddling our thumbs as we refresh news sites to see whether all of the votes have been counted yet. There are great people working hard to ensure that all of the votes are added up, but people are tired of waiting and they just want results now. There are even people joking that, with his superior money-counting skills, Lil Baby should have been flewed out to Nevada to help them along and take control.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Their polls closed later than most states but nobody quite understands why it has taken such a long time for Nevada to tally up the votes, anticipating the state to go blue and solidify a Biden win. With the former Vice-President currently holding a lead over Trump, the six electoral college votes from Nevada would push Biden over the edge, making him the forty-sixth President of the United States.

By now, you've surely seen some of the jokes and memes that people are posting about Nevada's lack of speed in providing their results. If you haven't, we've included a nice bunch below for you to enjoy.

We'll keep you posted on any breaking news regarding the election. For now, you can peep our article about a moving truck being spotted outside of the White House, which has incited laughter on its own.