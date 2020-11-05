Two days have gone by and still, the election has not been decided. We're waiting on results from some of the key swing states, including Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and more. However, with a slight lead in the electoral college, and a strong lead in the popular vote, it's looking all but locked that Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.

Memes and jokes have been flying all over social media, especially about how slowly Nevada has been counting ballots, and everyone is getting increasingly frustrated about this entire thing.

Much like the rest of us, Big Sean is over it.

"Bro how it’s taking this long?!!!" asked the rapper on Twitter.

His post echoes millions of Americans, and people all over the world watching as spectators, as they wait for the election to finally be called. As time passes, it's looking more and more likely that today can finally be the day we hear that Joe Biden has been elected as the forty-sixth President of the United States.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

We'll keep you posted on any breaking news regarding the election. For now, you can check out our article about Melania Trump, who's being trolled after a moving truck was spotted outside of the White House. Many people believe that she's getting a headstart and loading up her things to get out of Washington.