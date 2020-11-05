People are under the impression that Melania Trump couldn't even wait until after the election was officially decided to pack her belongings and get out of the White House because, yesterday afternoon, a moving truck was spotted outside of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jokes, memes, and all sorts of nonsense are all circulating quickly on social media with photos and videos of a moving truck outside of the White House being passed around. The removal-type truck sparked a wave of laughter with people assuming that Melania Trump has no intention of waiting until after the full vote has been announced, theorizing that she's already packing her things and getting out.

Joe Biden has expanded on his lead, requiring only six more electoral votes to be elected President of the United States. He is expected to be crowned the winner before the end of this week, with Nevada, Pennsylvania, and other key swing states quickly counting all of their ballots. Arizona has been given to Biden.

Some people are even joking that Melania could have voted for Biden, theorizing that she couldn't wait to get out of the White House.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If Donald Trump does not win the election, which is looking like a reality, all eyes will be on how he decides to hand over the office to Joe Biden. Many people believe that he will put up a fight and go out kicking and screaming.