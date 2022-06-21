Since its 2016 debut, Stranger Things has grown into one of the most popular Netflix originals of all time, and as the beloved show nears closer and closer to its ending, its fanbase only grows larger.

For its fourth season, the Matt and Ross Duffer-created project divided episodes into two volumes, first sharing seven episodes (spanning from 64 - 98 minutes long each) on May 27th, and now, they're preparing audiences for the final two action-packed episodes of this edition, arriving on Friday, July 1st.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"I know you're frightened," Dr. Brenner (played by Matthew Modine) says in the newly released trailer. "You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen. But I’m not gonna lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall."

The tense energy of the visual is only heightened by the use of the signature Stranger Things soundtrack music combined with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" as viewers are shown views of monsters, the Upside Down and the destruction that comes with it, as well as the threat of Vecna himself.

As Complex notes, the penultimate episode spans an hour and 25 minutes while the finale will stretch longer than some movies, running for two hours and 30 minutes.





Luckily for fans, we still have one more season of Stranger Things to go – earlier this year they revealed that the hit show will conclude with its fifth edition. "Seven years ago we planned out the complete story arc of [our show]," the Duffer brothers said at the time.

"At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but—as you’ll soon see for yourselves—we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

Check out the trailer below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]