The fourth season of Stranger Things had the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language series on Netflix, the streaming service announced with their latest rankings. The previous record-holder was Season 2 of Bridgerton.

The highly anticipated latest season of Netflix's hit science fiction series was viewed for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30. Additionally, each of the four total seasons was listed inside Netflix’s Top 5 titles for the week.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The second season of Bridgerton had been viewed for 193 million hours during its debut week.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is being released in two volumes, with only the first seven episodes having been added to Netflix. Episodes eight and nine will be released in July as volume two.

The show's executive producer, who also occasionally directs, Shawn Levy recently told Entertainment Weekly: “I’ll just tell you, as great as volume I is, volume II is extraordinary. I can’t wait for the world to react to volume I, knowing that they have such rich episodes to come in just over a month.”

He added: “There’s so much talk already about the scale and scope and run time of season 4, but I, for one, love the fact that it’s also huge in heart and that’s always been the actual superpower of this show. If it were only spectacle, it wouldn’t be a global phenomenon with characters that we root for with such emotionality and heart. As big and cinematic as season 4 has gotten, and it will get further in volume II, it delivers on that heart.”

According to creator Matt Duffer, episode eight is an hour and 25 minutes while episode nine is 2.5 hours long.

The series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

[Via]